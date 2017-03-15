Popehat

A Group Complaint about Law, Liberty, and Leisure

Oil Company SG Interests Files Vexatious SLAPP Suit Over Substantially True Facebook Comment

By 20 Comments

Back in 2013, oil and gas company SG Interests had problems. Those problems have yielded a highly questionable SLAPP suit in 2017. One of SG Interests' problems was a qui tam lawsuit — that is, a lawsuit filed by a private individual on behalf of the government — claiming that SG Interests violated the False[Read More…]

Filed Under: Law Tagged With: ,

My Own Name Is A Killing Pony

By 41 Comments

Hey Ken, I am interested in advertising on popehat.com. Could you please connect me to the best person regarding this? Any help you could give me would be greatly appreciated. Best, Max Max McCall | Publisher Advocate | Boulder | NYC | London | sovrn.com Dear Max: I would be the person to contact. Do[Read More…]

Filed Under: Humor Tagged With:

Prenda Saga Update: John Steele Pleads Guilty, Admits Entire Scheme

By 92 Comments

This is the latest post in the Prenda Law saga. From the start, the perpetrators of the nationwide fraud scheme frequently known as "Prenda Law" have obeyed the most basic rules of sociopaths and con artists: admit nothing, deny everything, aggressively accuse the victims of misconduct. In fact, that's how I got interested in the[Read More…]

Filed Under: Law Tagged With: ,

Eleventh Circuit Revisits Florida Law Banning Doctors From Asking About Guns, And I Can't Even

By 18 Comments

This is wrong. All wrong. My head hurts. But I will leave it up as a monument to incomprehension. Today the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit threw the latest punch in its three-year confused and confusing fistfight with itself, reversing prior rulings about a Florida law prohibiting doctors from pestering patients[Read More…]

Filed Under: Law

Erdoğan and the European View of Free Speech

By 188 Comments

Critics of American free speech exceptionalism — which leads to the protection of some truly vile behavior — often cite Europe. Europe, they say, has reasonable limits on "hate speech," but hasn't descended into censorious tyranny. Why can't America accept some reasonable limits on hurtful speech like the Europeans have? That proposition is questionable, and[Read More…]

Filed Under: Law Tagged With: