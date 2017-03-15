Oil Company SG Interests Files Vexatious SLAPP Suit Over Substantially True Facebook Comment Back in 2013, oil and gas company SG Interests had problems. Those problems have yielded a highly questionable SLAPP suit in 2017. One of SG Interests' problems was a qui tam lawsuit — that is, a lawsuit filed by a private individual on behalf of the government — claiming that SG Interests violated the False[Read More…]

My Own Name Is A Killing Pony Hey Ken, I am interested in advertising on popehat.com. Could you please connect me to the best person regarding this? Any help you could give me would be greatly appreciated. Best, Max Max McCall | Publisher Advocate | Boulder | NYC | London | sovrn.com Dear Max: I would be the person to contact. Do[Read More…]

Prenda Saga Update: John Steele Pleads Guilty, Admits Entire Scheme This is the latest post in the Prenda Law saga. From the start, the perpetrators of the nationwide fraud scheme frequently known as "Prenda Law" have obeyed the most basic rules of sociopaths and con artists: admit nothing, deny everything, aggressively accuse the victims of misconduct. In fact, that's how I got interested in the[Read More…]

No, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Shouldn't Sue Over "Fake News" Ugh. Seriously? Jay Seaton, publisher of the Grand Junction, Colorado Daily Sentinel, is angry. He's angry because State Senator Ray Scott derided a story in the Sentinel as "fake news." The origin of the spat is a Daily Sentinel column urging Scott to move a public records bill forward and suggesting that he was holding[Read More…]

Lawsplainer: The Eleventh Circuit Protects Doctors' Right To Ask About Guns Ken . . . . No. Come on Ken. You know what you need to do. Shan't. After yesterday's debacle you have to redeem yourself. It is too late for me, son. Twitter will show you the true nature of the First Amendment. It is your master now. Snap out of it and get to[Read More…]

Eleventh Circuit Revisits Florida Law Banning Doctors From Asking About Guns, And I Can't Even This is wrong. All wrong. My head hurts. But I will leave it up as a monument to incomprehension. Today the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit threw the latest punch in its three-year confused and confusing fistfight with itself, reversing prior rulings about a Florida law prohibiting doctors from pestering patients[Read More…]

Erdoğan and the European View of Free Speech Critics of American free speech exceptionalism — which leads to the protection of some truly vile behavior — often cite Europe. Europe, they say, has reasonable limits on "hate speech," but hasn't descended into censorious tyranny. Why can't America accept some reasonable limits on hurtful speech like the Europeans have? That proposition is questionable, and[Read More…]

Still Annoying After All These Years: A Petty Government Story Grand Avenue runs through downtown Los Angeles, from the cathedral on the north side, past the Hall of Administration and the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Bunker Hill, down through the skyscrapers and eventually to the urban sprawl to the south. It's a major artery of the city. Nearly every weekday, in the middle of[Read More…]

Rights And Reality: Georgia Cop Jails Ex-Wife For Facebook Gripe If a tree falls in the forest, does it make sound? If a right goes unrecognized and defied by the people charged with enforcing it, is it a right at all? It's not always a philosophical question. Anne King of Washington County, Georgia griped on Facebook that her ex-husband, Corey King, wouldn't go pick up[Read More…]